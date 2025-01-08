11:58
Earthquake in Tibet: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to PRC President

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping in connection with the victims of the earthquake in Tibet.

«I received the news of the victims of the earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China with deep sorrow. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. At this difficult moment, we share the pain of irreparable loss,» the telegram says.

At least 95 people died after a strong earthquake hit Tibet in the morning of January 7. At least 130 more people were injured. The China Earthquake Networks Center reported a magnitude 6.8 quake near the Nepal border. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude was 7.1.
link: https://24.kg/english/316156/
views: 138
