No Kyrgyzstanis among injured or killed in Tibet earthquake — Foreign Ministry

At least 53 people have died after a strong earthquake in Tibet that occurred in the morning of January 7, Xinhua news agency reports. About 62 more people have been injured. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, tremors with a magnitude of 6.8 were recorded near the border with Nepal. According to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude reached 7.1.

More than a thousand houses were damaged in the county, where the epicenter was located, Xinhua reports. Videos from Chinese social media show damaged roofs, storefronts, cars and motorcycles on the streets of Lhatse County, about 86 kilometers from the epicenter.

It is reported that there are 27 villages, in which about 6,900 people live, within a radius of 20 kilometers. The nearest large city to the epicenter is Shigatse, about 180 kilometers away. The tremors were also felt in Nepal and some areas of northern India.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, the hardest hit areas were Tingri, Lhatse and Sakya Counties in the city of Shigatse.

According to preliminary data, there are no Kyrgyzstanis among the killed or injured.

Residents are being evacuated from dangerous areas to safe places.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered to make every effort for conducting search and rescue operations and minimizing casualties after the earthquake.

China Central Television reports that the death toll from the earthquake in Tibet has reached 95 people. At least 130 were injured.
