Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games

The IX Asian Winter Games will be held in China from February 7 to February 14.

As the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media, Kyrgyzstan will be represented in biathlon, alpine skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling competitions.

At least 50 Kyrgyzstanis will participate in the Asian Games.

In total, more than a thousand athletes from 32 Asian countries will come to the Games, who will compete for 196 sets of medals in six sports (11 disciplines).
