Kyrgyzstanis win prizes at robotics competitions in Indonesia

Young geniuses from Kyrgyzstan won prizes at robotics competitions in Indonesia.

Schoolchildren from the Kyrgyz Republic presented their projects at the international STEM IISRO 2024 robotics and engineering competitions in Indonesia from December 21 to December 23. They prepared five working solutions to combat smog in Bishkek and a project to clean Issyk-Kul Lake.

The children took second and third places for their high level of preparation and creativity. According to the coach Artur, the students’ projects were among the best among participants from all over the world. At the end of the event, the schoolchildren were presented with traditional Indonesian headdresses, and they presented Kyrgyz ak kalpaks.

IISRO (International Islamic School Robot Olympiad) is an annual robotics competition for primary and secondary school students from Islamic schools, organized by IMARO (International Muslim Association for Robotics), which prepares Islamic school students for participation in global robotics competitions.

IISRO is specifically designed for Islamic school students from all over the world, but participation is open to all Muslim students and international participation is highly encouraged.
