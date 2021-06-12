Masaliev Street in Bishkek to be partially blocked due to competitions tomorrow

Masaliev Street in Bishkek will be partially blocked tomorrow. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Duathlon competitions will take place in Bishkek on June 13 with the support of the capital’s City Hall.

The sports event will be held in Yntymak park from 7.00 to 13.30.

The Triathlon Federation will hold competitions at Super Sprint distance (running — 2 kilometers, cycling — 8 kilometers and running — 1 kilometer) for 12-15-year-old children and at Sprint distance (running — 5 kilometers, cycling — 20 kilometers, and running — 2.5 kilometers) in the individual and team relay.

At least 200 people, including athletes from neighboring countries, will participate in the competitions.

Duathlon is one of the triathlon disciplines, consisting of three stages that the athlete must overcome without stops.

In connection with the sports event, the northern side of Masaliev Street will be blocked, and its southern part will be open for traffic in the western direction only. Bishkek City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience and asks road users to plan their routes.