13:08
USD 84.57
EUR 102.88
RUB 1.18
English

Masaliev Street in Bishkek to be partially blocked due to competitions tomorrow

Masaliev Street in Bishkek will be partially blocked tomorrow. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Duathlon competitions will take place in Bishkek on June 13 with the support of the capital’s City Hall.

The sports event will be held in Yntymak park from 7.00 to 13.30.

The Triathlon Federation will hold competitions at Super Sprint distance (running — 2 kilometers, cycling — 8 kilometers and running — 1 kilometer) for 12-15-year-old children and at Sprint distance (running — 5 kilometers, cycling — 20 kilometers, and running — 2.5 kilometers) in the individual and team relay.

At least 200 people, including athletes from neighboring countries, will participate in the competitions.

Duathlon is one of the triathlon disciplines, consisting of three stages that the athlete must overcome without stops.

In connection with the sports event, the northern side of Masaliev Street will be blocked, and its southern part will be open for traffic in the western direction only. Bishkek City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience and asks road users to plan their routes.
link: https://24.kg/english/197453/
views: 113
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Ayperi Medet kyzy becomes world champion in wrestling
Popular
COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan
Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub
12 June, Saturday
12:22
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
12:04
Ulan Alymkanov appointed Director of Alai Football Club
12:00
Masaliev Street in Bishkek to be partially blocked due to competitions tomorrow
11:50
Two cars collide in Zhaiyl district, injured reported
10:53
23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours