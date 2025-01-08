Indonesia becomes full member of BRICS

Indonesia has become a full member of BRICS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil announced. Brazil will chair the organization in 2025.

Indonesia became a full member of BRICS on January 6. The organization members approved Indonesia’s candidacy at the summit in Johannesburg in August 2023, but postponed admission until the presidential elections in 2024.

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Indonesia, with the largest population and largest economy in Southeast Asia, fully complies with the organization’s requirements and makes a positive contribution to deepening cooperation in the global South.

Indonesia and several other countries (including Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan) have received the status of BRICS partners since January 1. Egypt, Iran, the UAE, and Ethiopia joined the organization last year.

Indonesia expressed its desire to join BRICS back in 2010, when South Africa joined the organization.