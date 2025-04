The agricultural cooperative Kyzyl Altyn, located in Ak-Turpak aiyl aimak of Kadamdzhai district, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, currently cultivates 7 hectares of land. The association employs 14 people. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

This year, the cooperative grows strawberries of «Clery» variety on an area of ​​4 hectares. The yield per hectare reaches 30 tons.

The grown strawberries are exported to Russia and Kazakhstan. The export price is 420-430 soms per kilogram.