New oil refinery to be launched in Batken region

As part of the development of oil and gas industry in Kyrgyzstan, a license agreement has been obtained for the production of oil and gas at Northern Sokh and Chongara-Galcha fields located in Batken region. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Through the joint efforts by Kyrgyz-Turkish K-Neftegaz OJSC and Kyrgyztransneftegaz state enterprise, repair and preparatory work was carried out at the oil wells.

Currently, the construction of the oil refinery is in its final stage, with the facility 95 percent complete. The full launch of the refinery is scheduled for March 2025.

Oil production is already underway at seven wells, with 200 tons of oil extracted to date. A total of 42 employees are currently involved in the operations. After the project is fully launched, it is expected to create 350–400 jobs, positively impacting employment in the region.