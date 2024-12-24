285 snow leopards live on the territory of Kyrgyzstan

A total of 285 snow leopards inhabit the territory of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced during the presentation of the newly established International Snow Leopard Day.

The UN supported President Sadyr Japarov’s initiative to establish International Snow Leopard Day. Based on a resolution by the UN General Assembly, October 23 has been declared International Snow Leopard Day to enhance international and regional cooperation in conserving this species, acknowledging its critical role in the ecosystem.

Experts presented the results of a comprehensive assessment of the snow leopard population in Kyrgyzstan and measures to conserve the species and its ecosystem.

According to Koustubh Sharma, the international coordinator of the Global Snow Leopard Program, the study conducted over the past four years used advanced methods, including camera traps, to gather extensive data on the population and habitat of snow leopards.

«Scientists studied over 125,000 square kilometers and installed more than 875 camera traps. The study revealed that Kyrgyzstan is home to between 234 and 349 snow leopards. On average, we estimate the population to be 285 individuals,» Sharma stated.

He emphasized the importance of preserving the ecosystem to facilitate the growth of the snow leopard population.