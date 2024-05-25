16:20
Female leopard and cub captured by camera traps in Khan Tengri Nature Reserve

Camera traps recorded a female snow leopard with a cub on the territory of Khan Tengri State National Nature Park. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision published the photos.

They were taken in the eastern part of Issyk-Kul region.

The President Sadyr Japarov signed the Decree «On recognizing the snow leopard as a national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic.» It is noted that the snow leopard is not only a symbol of natural wealth and cultural well-being, but also an indicator of the stability and health of the mountain ecosystem, which occupies one third of the global territory. The loss of snow leopards in the wild would risk disrupting the delicate ecological balance, which would have detrimental effects on various animal species and humans.

The snow leopard is included in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and has the status of a rare or endangered species in 12 countries.
