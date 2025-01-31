11:12
Kyrgyzstan to become platform for global dialogue on snow leopard protection

Kyrgyzstan is preparing for the IX meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP), which will be held on June 5-6, 2025 on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake. It was reported during a meeting of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov with Snow Leopard Trust Scientific Director Dr. Koustubh Sharma and representatives of the GSLEP Secretariat.

Edil Baisalov emphasized that the upcoming forum will be a key platform for strengthening international cooperation in protecting the snow leopard. He thanked Snow Leopard Trust for supporting research that confirmed that the Kyrgyz Republic ranks first in the world in snow leopard population density.

«Preserving this rare species is not only an environmental challenge, but also a responsibility to future generations,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet said.

The agenda of the event will include:

  • Development of a green economy in snow leopard habitat regions;
  • Strengthening transboundary cooperation to combat poaching;
  • Promoting ecotourism as a tool for preserving biodiversity;
  • Adapting ecosystems to climate change.

Participants will pay special attention to the illegal trade in wild animals, which remains one of the main threats to the snow leopard.

Dr. Koustubh Sharma congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the adoption of the resolution of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which proclaimed October 23 as the International Snow Leopard Day. «This historic decision is the first time that the UN has dedicated a day to a species of big cats. This underlines the global significance of the snow leopard,» he noted.

The forum is expected to be attended by:

  • Representatives of 12 countries in the snow leopard’s range (from Mongolia to Nepal);
  • Experts in the field of nature conservation, climatology and sustainable development;
  • International organizations, including the UN, the World Bank and WWF;
  • Donor agencies funding conservation initiatives.
