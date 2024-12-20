15:12
Kyrgyzstan approves National Football Development Program until 2034

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree approving the National Football Development Program for 2024-2034.

The document is aimed at further development of football infrastructure and supporting the country’s sports potential.

According to the decree, the program and action plan, the budget for their implementation and the matrix of indicators for monitoring and evaluation were approved. State bodies, local authorities and the Kyrgyz Football Union will ensure the implementation of activities within the established time frame. They will annually develop and fulfill work plans, and reports on the progress of the program will be sent to the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy.

The goal of the program is to take Kyrgyz football to a new level and create conditions for the successful performance of athletes in international arenas.

The President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) is Kamchybek Tashiev. He was elected on February 19 this year at an extraordinary congress of the KFU. Later, President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that it was he who proposed Kamchybek Tashiev to the post of head of the KFU.

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan ranks 107th out of 210 in the latest FIFA ranking, published on November 28. Argentina, France and Spain lead the ranking. Among the Central Asian countries, the national team of Uzbekistan ranks 58th, Tajikistan — 104th and Kazakhstan — 110th.
