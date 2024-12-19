Parliament rejects bill banning video filming of police officers

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejected the bill banning filming and distribution of videos involving police officers in the second reading.

The author of the bill is deputy Suyunbek Omurzakov. According to him, the document only prohibits the publication of edited videos involving police officers, or rather footage that distorts real events.

Deputy Baktyar Kalpayev noted that, despite the fact that the law has not yet been adopted, there are already cases when traffic police officers prohibit video recording. He called for explaining to the staff that this bill has not yet entered into force.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev also spoke out against the bill, which was rejected as a result of discussions.