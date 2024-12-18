14:37
Working group of Cabinet to simplify introduction of cash registers, e-invoices

Working group of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan will review the introduction of cash registers, e-consignment notes and e-invoices. The acting head of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced at a meeting of Parliament.

The Parliament considered his candidacy for the post of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the presidential administration.

MP Dastan Bekeshev asked the candidate whether he would change the country’s tax policy.

«The tax reform was carried out well, but then it gave rise to a lot of discontent. Let’s not demand e-consignment notes from ordinary entrepreneurs. Will there be changes in this area?» he asked.

Adylbek Kasymaliev replied that he had discussed this issue with the acting First Deputy Chairman Daniyar Amangeldiev (former Minister of Economy).

«We discussed this issue and decided to create a working group to review the introduction of cash registers, e-consignment notes and e-invoices. We will not abandon them. But we will consider issues of simplifying the introduction of these systems,» he said.

Mass detentions of tax officials from all four district departments of the capital took place in Bishkek on December 3, 2024. The State Committee for National Security, together with Alpha servicemen, conducted searches, after which four heads of departments and about 30 ordinary employees were taken in for questioning. Later, the State Committee named the reasons for the searches and the initials of the detainees.

Speaking in Parliament, the SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev told that tax officials had created a corruption scheme related to electronic consignment notes, which caused damage to the country’s budget in the amount of 3.2 billion soms. At the same time, he noted that the detention of senior managers of the Tax Service was also possible.

The Chairman of the State Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychev were detained on December 6 after questioning at the SCNS.
