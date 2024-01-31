11:27
Business in Kyrgyzstan uses 73,800 cash registers

Business in Kyrgyzstan uses 73,804 cash registers. The State Tax Service provided such data.

A register of cash registers has been formed. It includes 33 models of machines. Agreements on cooperation between the Tax Service and 26 technical service centers have been concluded.

«Work is being carried out to provide affordable conditions for the purchase of cash registers, reducing prices for them and providing them on the installment plan. To distribute and provide the most affordable conditions for obtaining cash registers for business entities, a number of banks distribute hybrid cash registers with built-in POS terminal function,» the State Tax Service said.
