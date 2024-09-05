20:36
Deadlines for introduction of cash registers for catering, taxis changed

The Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution of August 23, 2024 amended the rules for the use of cash registers. The changes concern the deadlines for introduction of cash registers for taxpayers. The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Taxpayers who transport passengers in light vehicles or make courier deliveries are exempt from the mandatory use of cash registers until January 1, 2025.

Entrepreneurs who sell goods or provide services on the Internet may not use cash registers until November 1, 2024.

At the same time, the deadline for the introduction of the functions for the calculations on advances and loans in cash registers was extended to January 1, 2025.

The state service noted that from September 14, 2024, some groups of businesses that previously did not use cash registers are now obliged to do so. This applies to canteens and buffets in educational institutions, as well as companies that sell handicrafts and folk art products.
link: https://24.kg/english/304168/
views: 173
