Tax Service Chairman proposes to cancel e-consignment notes

The Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov proposed to cancel the electronic consignment notes in its current form at a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy.

According to him, the purpose of introducing the e-consignment notes is to increase business transparency and combat shadow turnover of goods. However, the methodology and the very concept of this system cause many fair complaints from business representatives, especially small and medium ones.

The system covers more than 13,000 items of goods — from toothpicks to petroleum products, which, according to Almambet Shykmamatov, creates an excessive burden and reduces the efficiency of administration.

«This approach raises questions and criticism, since the coverage of such a wide range of goods creates significant difficulties for business. Such a generalized approach is ineffective and requires revision,» he noted.

The head of the State Tax Service proposes to limit the introduction of the e-consignment notes to goods where the risk of shadow turnover is the highest. These are categories such as petroleum products, alcohol and tobacco products, as well as medicines and medical products. The rest should be exempted from obligations on e-consignment notes.

At the same time, other categories corresponding to the obligations adopted within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union may be included in this list.

«Tax administration should be convenient, not burdensome and understandable for all market participants. It is important, when developing new systems and measures, to actively take into account the opinion of business in order to create more favorable and effective conditions for its development,» Almambet Shykmamatov said.

In the end, we have to learn to hear the needs and problems of business, and not just strive for strict control and regulation. Almambet Shykmamatov

Recall, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov resigned against the backdrop of scandals in the tax sphere. President Sadyr Japarov explained that the decision was related to the violations detected in the work of the Tax Service, including fraud with electronic consignment notes.

According to the head of state, the tax sphere was under the direct control of Akylbek Japarov, and the resulting conflict of interest required his resignation for an objective investigation of the situation.

The scandal is related to the falsification of data in e-consignment notes, which allowed unscrupulous companies to evade payment of taxes. The damage to the state budget is estimated as significant.

The new Chairman of the State Tax Service, Almambet Shykmamatov, was appointed on December 18.