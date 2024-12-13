Google Play stops monetization of apps from Russia

Google Play will stop monetization of apps from Russia. A notice posted on Habr portal says.

The Google Play game and app store will suspend payments to developers with bank accounts registered in Russia from December 26. Google Play will stop making payments to developers whose bank accounts are located in Russia. Revenue from sales worldwide will not be accrued.

«Starting December 26, 2024, monetization on Google Play will no longer be possible for you. From that date, we will reject all attempts by users to purchase your paid apps, make in-app purchases, and renew subscriptions,» the text says.

It is specified that the final payments to developers will be accrued on January 15, 2025, after which they will be stopped. Google emphasized that this measure was introduced for an «indefinite period.»