73-year-old Abdybakir Imarov walked from Batken to Bishkek. The office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region reported.

The pensioner covered this distance in 20 days. Abdybakir Imarov dedicated his walk to the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region and the 25th anniversary of Batken region.

He walked 1,000 kilometers despite his age and weather conditions. The goal is to encourage Kyrgyzstanis to lead a healthy lifestyle. Previously, the Batken resident worked as a teacher.