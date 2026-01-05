Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians

Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan are among the top three cheapest international travel destinations in 2026, an analysis conducted by experts of the travel service Tutu says.

«In 2026, Russians will be able to spend a week for two in neighboring countries at minimal expense. Belarus is the most affordable destination, where a week-long vacation for two will cost an average of 80,000 rubles. Next in price is a vacation in Uzbekistan, at around 93,000 rubles, and in Kyrgyzstan, at 105,000 rubles,» the statement says.

Armenia, Georgia, Turkey, and China are also among the budget-friendly destinations.