11:48
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.83
English

Sadyr Japarov to report on priorities during Kyrgyzstan's CSTO chairmanship

The next session of the Collective Security Council will be held on November 28 in Astana. The leaders of the CSTO countries will discuss priority areas of activity during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the organization at the plenary session, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

He added that Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 27-28, and the Russian leader will also take part in the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Astana.

«Then a plenary session will take place, where two issues will be considered: priority areas of activity during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the CSTO, Kyrgyzstan’s President (Sadyr) Japarov will report on it, and documents for consideration at the session of the Collective Security Council,» Yury Ushakov said.

According to him, it is expected that topical issues of the regional and international agenda will be discussed, taking into account the growing threats to stability in the organization’s area of ​​responsibility and adjacent areas, as well as the task of forming a new architecture of equal indivisible security in Eurasia.

Two meetings are planned — in a narrow and expanded format. At the first — with the participation of the leaders of the CSTO countries only — only one issue will be discussed — current security problems.

«The most interesting thing is, of course, the informal discussion that is usually held after such meetings,» the Russian presidential aide added.
link: https://24.kg/english/312361/
views: 117
Print
Related
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with CSTO
Threats associated with leaks of personal data discussed at CSTO
Kazakhstan proposes to amend one of key agreements of CSTO countries
Kyrgyzstan’s servicemen to take part in CSTO exercises in Kazakhstan
Commission approves international exhibitions for 2025-2026 for CSTO countries
Kremlin responds to Armenia's criticism of CSTO
President Sadyr Japarov meets with CSTO Secretary General
Active phase of CSTO exercises completed in Kyrgyzstan
Representatives of region discuss use of CSTO Rapid Reaction Forces
Armenia freezes its participation in CSTO at all levels
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town
Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek
27 November, Wednesday
11:35
Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 billion soms in 2024 Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 bill...
11:14
Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire
10:58
Sadyr Japarov to report on priorities during Kyrgyzstan's CSTO chairmanship
10:38
Putin urges to prevent destabilization of situation in CIS, neighboring regions
10:29
Football clubs of Kyrgyzstan to form women's teams in new season