Sadyr Japarov to report on priorities during Kyrgyzstan's CSTO chairmanship

The next session of the Collective Security Council will be held on November 28 in Astana. The leaders of the CSTO countries will discuss priority areas of activity during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the organization at the plenary session, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

He added that Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 27-28, and the Russian leader will also take part in the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Astana.

«Then a plenary session will take place, where two issues will be considered: priority areas of activity during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the CSTO, Kyrgyzstan’s President (Sadyr) Japarov will report on it, and documents for consideration at the session of the Collective Security Council,» Yury Ushakov said.

According to him, it is expected that topical issues of the regional and international agenda will be discussed, taking into account the growing threats to stability in the organization’s area of ​​responsibility and adjacent areas, as well as the task of forming a new architecture of equal indivisible security in Eurasia.

Two meetings are planned — in a narrow and expanded format. At the first — with the participation of the leaders of the CSTO countries only — only one issue will be discussed — current security problems.

«The most interesting thing is, of course, the informal discussion that is usually held after such meetings,» the Russian presidential aide added.