Number of small, medium-sized enterprises increases by 20 percent in Kyrgyzstan

The number of small and medium-sized enterprises increased by 20 percent in Kyrgyzstan last year. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

It is specified that 18,100 small and medium-sized businesses were registered in 2024. This is 20 percent more than in 2023 (15,100).

The largest number of operating small and medium-sized enterprises is in Bishkek — 11,921, in Chui region — 1,974. Then come Osh city (1,243), Jalal-Abad (860), Osh (625), Issyk-Kul (535), Batken (376), Talas (356) and Naryn (249) regions.
