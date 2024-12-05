Salary increase promised to kindergarten teachers in 2025

A salary increase is promised to kindergarten teachers in 2025. The head of the Preschool Education Department of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Nurzida Kasymova, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

The department did not specify what size of the increase is envisaged for these workers.

Nurzida Kasymova also focused on the problem of vacancies in preschool institutions. According to her, in order to increase the number of places in state kindergartens in the country, it is planned to replace standard beds with compact folding ones, which will expand the availability of educational services for children.

«To support kindergarten teachers, the Best Preschool Teacher competition is held annually throughout the republic. This year, four best teachers in four nominations were chosen and awarded. This creates an additional incentive for the professional development of kindergarten teachers,» the representative of the Ministry of Education said.