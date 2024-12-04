The Family Education Support Center No. 4, located in Vyborgsky district of St. Petersburg, was named after the legendary Kyrgyz woman Toktogon Altybasarova, who in 1942, during the Great Patriotic War, received 150 children evacuated from besieged Leningrad to Kurmenty village. The decision was made by the city toponymic commission, and the relevant documents have already been signed by the Governor Alexander Beglov.

It is noted that the center is well known among the social institutions of the Northern Capital of Russia. There is one of the oldest orphanages in the city.

Earlier, photos and a copy of the list of the rescued, which became part of the exposition dedicated to the siege, were transferred to the center.

Marat Abdiyev, son of Toktogon Altybasarova, brought the documents. He noted that Kyrgyzstan appreciates that her name is still remembered in St. Petersburg. His mother was only 18 years old in 1942. She traveled to villages and collected food to help Leningrad children.