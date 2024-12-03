10:37
Measures for evasion from maintenance of parents toughened: President signs law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Amendments to Some Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic (Criminal Code, Civil Code and Family Code)». The document was adopted by the Parliament on October 17, 2024.

The law is aimed at strengthening the liability of adult able-bodied children for evasion from payment for the maintenance of their incapacitated parents, who need an assistance, on the basis of a court decision.

The main changes concern:

Criminal Code: Article 179 has been amended to include increased sanctions for evasion of maintenance payments. In case of arrears for a period of up to 12 months, fines from 200 to 500 calculated rates (from 20,000 to 50,000 soms — Note of 24.kg news agency), community service from 40 to 100 hours or correctional labor for a period from two months to one year are envisaged. If the arrears exceed 12 months — correctional labor from one to three years, fines from 500 to 1,000 calculated rates (from 50,000 to 100,000 soms. — Note of 24.kg news agency) or imprisonment up to three years. Liability for concealment of income or refusal of employment with similar sanctions has also been introduced.

Civil Code: Article 204 was supplemented with a provision authorizing local state administration and local government bodies to represent the interests of parents in court to collect maintenance payments.

Family Code: the right of local government and social service bodies to apply to the court for the recovery of maintenance payments from able-bodied adult children for the maintenance of parents, who are on state support or in need of assistance was introduced.

The law comes into force from the moment of its official publication.
