The daily GoBus service will be resumed on November 29. The Tourism Development Support Fund reports.

The departure time has now changed. Transport departs at the same time — at 11.30 a.m., both from Bishkek and from Naryn.

In the capital, GoBus still starts from Ibraimov Street (Eternal Flame stop), in Naryn — from Usubaliev Square. There will be two stops along the way — at the new Balykchy Tourist Service Center and in Kochkor on Orozbakov Street.

Travel time is 4.5 hours. The ticket price is 500 soms.

You can buy tickets in GoBus mobile application.