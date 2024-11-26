12:45
Head of State Construction Agency plans to demolish Khrushchyovkas in Bishkek

Nurdin Oruntaev, head of the State Construction Agency, announced plans to demolish Khrushchyovkas and Stalinkas in Bishkek. He shared this information during an interview on Birinchi Radio.

According to Oruntaev, old Soviet-era buildings are slated for demolition due to the acute shortage of land plots for construction in the capital.

«Old buildings take up a lot of space but contain few apartments. If they are demolished and replaced with high-rise buildings, the housing capacity will increase significantly. This is a demand of the times; it’s called renovation,» Oruntaev explained.

The State Construction Agency also plans to take measures against illegally constructed commercial facilities by the end of January 2025. These structures, built in violation of the law, create inconveniences for residents.

The agency head described this as a necessary measure, adding that a special commission is currently determining the number of buildings to be demolished. A final decision on dismantling will be made based on the commission’s findings.
