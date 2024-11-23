Nurlanbek Shakiev calls on Russia to reduce anti-migrant sentiments

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev called on Russia to reduce anti-migrant sentiments. He stated this at the 57th plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg. SenatInform reports.

The Speaker of the Parliament emphasized that terrorism has no nationality or ethnicity, so it is necessary to combine efforts to create mechanisms that ensure the safety and legality of labor migration. He noted the importance of continuing work to reduce anti-migrant sentiments in society, strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between peoples.

Nurlanbek Shakiev expressed concern about the situation with Moscow schools refusing to admit children of migrant workers and the initiative to ban the transportation of migrant families to the Russian Federation.

He also believes that the proposal to give foreigners the right to receive preschool and school education in Russia only on a paid basis is wrong, since schools play an important role in the adaptation of migrants, helping both children and their parents to integrate into society.

Earlier, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that migration policy in the Russian Federation should be state-verified. According to her, laws that tighten migration legislation are not aimed at fighting someone, but at restoring order in the country.