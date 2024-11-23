11:01
USD 86.50
EUR 90.34
RUB 0.85
English

IPA CIS Chingiz Aitmatov Prize awarded to Mehriban Zaur gizi Alakbarzadeh

The IPA CIS Chingiz Aitmatov Prize was awarded to Honored Artist of AzerbaijanMehriban Zaur gizi Alakbarzadeh.

A solemn award ceremony was held in St. Petersburg. The laureate of the prize is the artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, writer-journalist, director, Honored Artist of the Republic of AzerbaijanMehriban Zaur gizi Alakbarzadeh.

The prize was presented by the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev and the Chairperson of the IPA CIS Council, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

This prize is a recognition of the numerous merits of Mehriban Zaur gizi Alakbarzadeh in the literary field, her contribution to the development of literature, the rapprochement of cultures and the strengthening of friendship between the CIS countries, Nurlanbek Shakiev said.

«Chingiz Aitmatov is a great son of the Kyrgyz people, of whom we are proud. His works are understandable and close to people of different cultures and nationalities, they unite us all. Chingiz Aitmatov is our common heritage and common pride, firmly connecting us all, making us like-minded people,» he emphasized.

The prize was established in 2012 on the initiative of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. It is awarded annually for achievements in the field of literature, outstanding original works and multifaceted literary activity. Candidates for the award are submitted to the standing commission of the IPA CIS on culture, information, tourism and sports.
link: https://24.kg/english/312034/
views: 151
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan presents cash prizes to schoolchildren and athletes
Deputy becomes Chairman of Budget Oversight Commission of IPA CIS
Neurosurgeon from Kyrgyzstan wins interstate prize
Kyrgyzstani nominated for Ernest Hemingway Prize
President signs decree on awarding prizes in field of science and technology
Kyrgyzstanis awarded UNDP Equator Prize for the first time
Kyrgyz film Olzho wins special prize of Muslim Film Festival
Popular
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank
Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state
23 November, Saturday
10:17
Deputy Ulan Primov, Russian Ambassador discuss protection of migrants’ rights Deputy Ulan Primov, Russian Ambassador discuss protecti...
10:08
Resort that belonged to Ravshan Dzheenbekov's relatives returned to state
10:00
Nurlanbek Shakiev calls on Russia to reduce anti-migrant sentiments
09:37
Rakhat Zhusumambetova appointed Deputy Minister of Digital Development
09:34
IPA CIS Chingiz Aitmatov Prize awarded to Mehriban Zaur gizi Alakbarzadeh
22 November, Friday
18:17
BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia
17:51
Seven Kyrgyzstanis fined by National Bank for illegal currency exchange
17:46
Head of Veterinary Service detained while taking $1,500 bribe
17:35
18-year-old guy selling drugs in Bishkek and Chui region detained