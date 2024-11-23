IPA CIS Chingiz Aitmatov Prize awarded to Mehriban Zaur gizi Alakbarzadeh

The IPA CIS Chingiz Aitmatov Prize was awarded to Honored Artist of AzerbaijanMehriban Zaur gizi Alakbarzadeh.

A solemn award ceremony was held in St. Petersburg. The laureate of the prize is the artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, writer-journalist, director, Honored Artist of the Republic of AzerbaijanMehriban Zaur gizi Alakbarzadeh.

The prize was presented by the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev and the Chairperson of the IPA CIS Council, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

This prize is a recognition of the numerous merits of Mehriban Zaur gizi Alakbarzadeh in the literary field, her contribution to the development of literature, the rapprochement of cultures and the strengthening of friendship between the CIS countries, Nurlanbek Shakiev said.

«Chingiz Aitmatov is a great son of the Kyrgyz people, of whom we are proud. His works are understandable and close to people of different cultures and nationalities, they unite us all. Chingiz Aitmatov is our common heritage and common pride, firmly connecting us all, making us like-minded people,» he emphasized.

The prize was established in 2012 on the initiative of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. It is awarded annually for achievements in the field of literature, outstanding original works and multifaceted literary activity. Candidates for the award are submitted to the standing commission of the IPA CIS on culture, information, tourism and sports.