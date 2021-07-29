President signs decree on awarding prizes in field of science and technology

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on awarding 2020 state prizes in the field of science and technology. Press service of the head of state reported.

According to the decree, for achievements in the field of science and technology, as well as taking into account the decision of the Committee on State Prizes in the field of science and technology, it was decided to award state prizes and confer the title of laureates for work in the field of medicine to:

1 "Problems of Surgical Endocrinology": Shamil Chyngyshpaev — Professor of the International Higher School of Medicine, Doctor of Medical Sciences;

Nelly Akhunbaeva — Professor of the International Higher School of Medicine, Doctor of Medical Sciences;

Khaki Bebezov — Professor of the International Higher School of Medicine, Doctor of Medical Sciences;

Stalbek Akhunbaev — Rector of the International Higher School of Medicine, Candidate of Medical Sciences;

Almaz Shanazarov — Director of the Academic Center of the International Higher School of Medicine, Doctor of Medical Sciences;

Arsen Aidaraliev — Advisor to the Rector of the International Higher School of Medicine, Doctor of Medical Sciences;

Aitbay Kazakbaev — Professor of the International Higher School of Medicine, Candidate of Medical Sciences;

Orozali Kochorov — Professor of the International Higher School of Medicine, Doctor of Medical Sciences.