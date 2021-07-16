10:01
Kyrgyzstanis awarded UNDP Equator Prize for the first time

Kyrgyzstanis were awarded the UNDP Equator Prize for the first time. Office of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) reports.

The prize is awarded to local and indigenous communities from around the world. «The winning organizations are demonstrating local, innovative, nature-based solutions to combat biodiversity loss and climate change, and to meet local development goals even during the pandemic,» UNDP said.

The Equator Prize was awarded to the Organic Development Federation BIO-KG. It has spearheaded the creation of «Organic Aimaks» (communities), whereby villagers commit to organic-only agriculture based on traditional knowledge and agrobiodiverse food systems.

The model was instrumental in the government’s announcement to transition to organic agriculture nationwide within a decade.

Equator Prize winners will receive $10,000 and the opportunity to take part in a series of special virtual events associated with the UN General Assembly, the Nature for Life Hub and the UN Food Systems Summit later this year.

The winners were selected from 126 countries by an independent technical advisory committee of world renowned experts. Representatives of Brazil, Bolivia, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Ecuador, India, Niger and Mexico also won the prize.
