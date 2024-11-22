Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions

An earthquake was registered in Batken and Talas regions within a minute of each other. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to preliminary information from the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the magnitude of the tremors in Talas at the epicenter was 4.5.

The earthquake on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was registered at 1.16 p.m. The magnitude of the tremors there was 4.

Tremors measuring up to magnitude 3.5 were felt in Achyk-Suu village in Chon-Alai district of Osh region, as well as in Kara-Shybak, Daroot-Korgon, Kyzyl-Eshme, Kabyk villages (10 kilometers south of Achyk-Suu village, 133 kilometers southwest of Osh) — up to magnitude 2.5.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage as a result of the earthquake.