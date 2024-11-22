16:33
USD 86.50
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.86
English

Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions

An earthquake was registered in Batken and Talas regions within a minute of each other. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to preliminary information from the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the magnitude of the tremors in Talas at the epicenter was 4.5.

The earthquake on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was registered at 1.16 p.m. The magnitude of the tremors there was 4.

Tremors measuring up to magnitude 3.5 were felt in Achyk-Suu village in Chon-Alai district of Osh region, as well as in Kara-Shybak, Daroot-Korgon, Kyzyl-Eshme, Kabyk villages (10 kilometers south of Achyk-Suu village, 133 kilometers southwest of Osh) — up to magnitude 2.5.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage as a result of the earthquake.
link: https://24.kg/english/311985/
views: 52
Print
Related
Earthquake hits Batken region early in the morning
Earthquake registered in Issyk-Kul region
Earthquake of magnitude 5 registered on Kyrgyz-Chinese border
Earthquake hits two regions of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered near Kyrgyz-Chinese border this morning
Earthquake registered on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Earthquake of magnitude 6 registered on Kyrgyz-Chinese border
Earthquake registered in south of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake of magnitude 4 registered in Naryn region
Earthquake registered in Batken region
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
22 November, Friday
16:14
Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions
16:08
Security services detain former MP Kanat Isaev
15:24
Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Azerbaijan
15:19
Detention of blogger Adyl Akzhol uulu extended again
14:41
Man suspected of beating his disabled son and wife