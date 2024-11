Flights are delayed at Osh International Airport due to thick fog. The press service of Manas International Airport JSC reported.

Flights from Osh to Istanbul, Yekaterinburg, Domodedovo (Moscow), Sheremetyevo (Moscow), Zhukovsky, Vnukovo (Moscow), El-Kuwait (2 flights), Jeddah, Bishkek are delayed.

Due to the delay of Bishkek-Osh flight by Asman Airlines, the flight to Talas was also delayed.

The airport in Bishkek operates in normal mode, all flights are operated on time.