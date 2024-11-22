10:24
Kyrgyzstani faces two years in prison in Russia for deceiving pensioner

A Kyrgyzstani was convicted in the city of Ukhta for stealing €2,000 from a pensioner. The press service of the Komi Republic’s courts posted on VKontakte.

In December 2023, the 25-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, temporarily registered in Moscow, began working with a group that stole money from elderly people all over Russia. They used a well-known scheme: they called pensioners and told them that their loved ones were the culprits of a road accident, and offered to pay for exemption from criminal liability.

The pensioner handed over more than €2,000, previously given to her by her daughter, to a courier — foreigner, who introduced himself as an employee of the prosecutor’s office.

The Ukhta City Court found the citizen of Kyrgyzstan guilty of fraud. At the trial, he partially admitted guilt, denying joining an organized criminal group.

During the preliminary investigation and trial, the young man’s relatives fully compensated the victim for the damage caused, the defendant expressed remorse and apologized to the victim, which the court recognized as mitigating circumstances. The court sentenced him to two years in prison. The sentence has not yet entered into legal force.
