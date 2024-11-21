Drug dealer detained in Jalal-Abad

Officers detained a 30-year-old man suspected of storing and selling drugs. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
Officers carried out several controlled purchase operations, after which they detained the man. He turned out to be 30-year-old resident of Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region. A forensic chemical examination was ordered, which showed that the substances seized during the arrest were hashish and marijuana. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.