Drug dealer detained in Jalal-Abad

Officers detained a 30-year-old man suspected of storing and selling drugs. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Investigators of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic received information that a resident of Toktogul district, Jalal-Abad region was selling drugs. A case was opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Officers carried out several controlled purchase operations, after which they detained the man. He turned out to be 30-year-old resident of Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region. A forensic chemical examination was ordered, which showed that the substances seized during the arrest were hashish and marijuana. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.