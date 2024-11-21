Man's body with stab wounds found in Kara-Balta, suspect detained

A man’s body with stab wounds was found in Kara-Balta city, the suspect was detained. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.
Both incidents were registered with the district police department. A criminal case was opened under Article 122 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
The suspect was identified. He turned out to be 26-year-old K.E., who was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.
According to the investigators, a verbal conflict occurred between the men on the night of November 19. During the quarrel, one of them took a knife and stabbed the other two.
Investigative measures are ongoing.