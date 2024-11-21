Man's body with stab wounds found in Kara-Balta, suspect detained

A man’s body with stab wounds was found in Kara-Balta city, the suspect was detained. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The body of 49-year-old O.A. with three stab wounds to the chest was found near house No. 95 on Otorbaev Street. On the same day, the Department of Internal Affairs of Zaiyl district received a message from a local hospital about hospitalization of 29-year-old M.A. with stab wounds.

Both incidents were registered with the district police department. A criminal case was opened under Article 122 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was identified. He turned out to be 26-year-old K.E., who was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to the investigators, a verbal conflict occurred between the men on the night of November 19. During the quarrel, one of them took a knife and stabbed the other two.

Investigative measures are ongoing.