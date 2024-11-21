14:24
USD 86.50
EUR 91.38
RUB 0.86
English

Man's body with stab wounds found in Kara-Balta, suspect detained

A man’s body with stab wounds was found in Kara-Balta city, the suspect was detained. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The body of 49-year-old O.A. with three stab wounds to the chest was found near house No. 95 on Otorbaev Street. On the same day, the Department of Internal Affairs of Zaiyl district received a message from a local hospital about hospitalization of 29-year-old M.A. with stab wounds.

Both incidents were registered with the district police department. A criminal case was opened under Article 122 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was identified. He turned out to be 26-year-old K.E., who was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to the investigators, a verbal conflict occurred between the men on the night of November 19. During the quarrel, one of them took a knife and stabbed the other two.

Investigative measures are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/311808/
views: 129
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Tuva for murder of his relative
Man suspected of murder of neighbor detained in Chui region
Man arrested for kidnapping and murdering 17-year-old stepdaughter
Murder of Rakhima Aikymbaeva: Ex-husband sentenced to 15 years in prison
Police detain two suspects in murder in Alamedin district
75-year-old man's body found on Mederov Street in Bishkek
Murder of 14-year-old boy: Cameras to be installed in madrassahs in Osh region
32-year-old man detained on suspicion of murder in Bishkek
Villager kills mother of four with axe in Uzgen
Court sentences Kyrgyzstani to 20 years in prison for murder in Stavropol Krai
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
21 November, Thursday
14:04
Woman rents apartment and opens brothel, she was detained Woman rents apartment and opens brothel, she was detain...
13:39
Another record: Bitcoin price exceeds $95,000 for the first time in history
13:08
Kyrgyzstan and Germany simplify use of official documents
12:55
Man's body with stab wounds found in Kara-Balta, suspect detained
12:44
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to visit Kyrgyzstan