Construction of Transplant and Dialysis Center begins in Bishkek

Construction of a Transplant and Dialysis Center has begun in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

The capsule was laid at the construction site today. Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev emphasized that opening of such a center in Bishkek will not only improve access to vital medical services, but also bring the level of diagnosis and treatment of kidney and liver diseases in Kyrgyzstan to a fundamentally new level.

Commissioning of the center will improve the quality of life of patients with chronic kidney and liver diseases, and will also be a significant contribution to strengthening the potential of the healthcare system.

The center, the cost of which is 446.6 million soms, is fully financed from the national budget. It will have the latest equipment and provide services to patients with kidney and liver diseases in need of hemodialysis, organ transplantation and specialized rehabilitation.

The institution will have the departments of nephrology, hemodialysis, hepatology, transplantation, as well as a laboratory for genetic and biochemical research. The center will include operating units, intensive care units, and a department for post-transplant patient care.
