An earthquake was registered in Batken region early this morning. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The tremors were recorded at 4.53 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.

The earthquake was felt in Leilek, Kara-Suu, Korgon villages of Leilek district and in Ravat village of Batken district — 3.5 magnitude.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties and destruction.