New Deputy Director of State Agency for Vehicles Registration appointed

Bakyt Akzholtoev was appointed Deputy Director of the State Agency for Vehicles and Drivers Registration under the Cabinet of Ministers. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov.

Bakyt Akzholtoev was born in Bishkek in 1979, and is a graduate of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He began his career at the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek.

From 2002 to 2022, he held various positions, including senior ones in the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. From 2022 to 2024, he held the position of head of the Monitoring Center of the Main Traffic Safety Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The former head of the state agency, Rustam Dzhokoev, was detained by the State Committee for National Security on September 23, 2024. His arrest is related to exams in the eastern department of the institution. A complex corruption scheme, headed by certain managers, was stopped at the department, the state committee reported.