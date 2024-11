The volume of construction work in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 3.4 percent in January-September 2024, compared to the same period of the previous year. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

EEC statistics show growth across all member countries. The highest increase of 38.3 percent was registered in Kyrgyzstan.

The republic is followed by Kazakhstan with 10.1 percent, Belarus with 7.8 percent, Armenia with 6.3 percent, and Russia with 2.5 percent.