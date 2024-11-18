13:44
Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark crowned Miss Universe 2024

The winner of Miss Universe 2024 beauty pageant is 21-year-old Victoria Kjær Teilvig from Denmark. CNN reported.

Victoria is known as an animal advocate and a dancer.

In the national costume contest, Miss Kyrgyzstan Maya Turdalieva appeared before the audience and the jury in a snow leopard costume.

She told that her inspiration came from the snow leopards adorning the Tian Shan mountain range.

The 26-year-old Maya Turdalieva appeared on stage in a semi-transparent gray bodysuit decorated with Swarovski crystals replicating the patterns of the big cats’ fur.

She previously stated that these animals are remarkable symbols of resilience of Kyrgyzstan.

The costume, handcrafted by Kyrgyz artisans, highlighted the importance of preserving the country’s wildlife. Maya complemented the look with accessories, including a shield and two swords, symbolizing cultural pride and the readiness to defend her homeland.

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant, which is considered one of the most prestigious in the world.

In 2023, the Miss Universe crown went to 23-year-old Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo from Nicaragua. The second place went to 27-year-old Anntonia Porsild from Thailand.
