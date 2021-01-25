16:49
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant

Sadyr Japarov’s niece Lazat Nurkozhoeva will represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant. She posted on Instagram.

The girl noted that her main goal was to raise the Kyrgyz flag in the international arena.

«My homeland is Kyrgyzstan. This country is rich in high mountains, waterfalls, delightful nature and beautiful lakes,» Lazat Nurkozhoeva wrote.

Bishkek hosted Miss Kyrgyzstan 2020 beauty pageant at the end of December. Sadyr Japarov’s niece won the title. Lazat Nurkozhoeva won a prize — a BMW car.
