Vote buying in Alamedin district revealed

Vote buying in Alamedin district has been revealed. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

On November 12, the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region received information that some candidates for local council deputies were organizing sports and equestrian events that they themselves sponsored, as well as were organizing dinners and distributing money among citizens, thereby buying votes.

The fact was registered by the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region The case was sent to the Internal Affairs Department of Alamedin district for pre-investigation check.

The preliminary investigation reavealed that on November 12 at about 1 p.m. in Kairma village, the candidate for deputy of the local council S.A., born in 1996, who is running from Baytik-Baatyr rural administration, gathered about ten kok boru teams from among the residents of Archaly, Kairma, Baigeldi, Baytik villages. After the end of the games and before the presentation of the prizes, a relative of S.A., citizen K.U., made a speech and asked for support in the upcoming elections.

After this S.A. presented the winners of the event for first place 10,000 soms, for second place — a ram, for third — 5,000 soms. In addition, he gave three the best players 3,000 soms each and organized a festive dinner.

A criminal case was opened under Article 196 «Bribery of voters» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the investigation, the candidate was summoned to the Department of Internal Affairs, where he confessed. Material evidence was also obtained and attached to the criminal case materials.

A procedural decision was made on the case in accordance with the requirements of the law.

The investigation continues.

The presidential decree «On the dissolution of local councils and calling the elections of deputies of local councils» was issued on September 6. Elections of deputies of 33 city and 231 rural councils are scheduled for November 17.