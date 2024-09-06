Jalal-Abad football club has new coach — legend of Ukrainian football

Muras United Football Club of the Kyrgyz Premier League announced the appointment of a new head coach, Sergei Puchkov. The FC reported on social media.

«The legendary Soviet and Ukrainian footballer, famous for his performances for Dnipro FC, the USSR champion and the USSR Cup winner, will now lead our team. After finishing his playing career, Sergei Valentinovich continued his career in football as a coach, winning recognition as an honored coach of Ukraine. We are confident that his experience and knowledge will become a significant asset for the club,» the statement says.

Igor Pokarinin, a Ukrainian midfielder, champion of Latvia with Ventspils club in 2006 and 2007 and the Latvian Cup winner in 2007, has been appointed Sergei Puchkov’s assistant.

Recall, Muras United was headed by former Manchester United midfielder Andrei Kanchelskis since December 2023.