Kyrgyz football player Odiljon Abdurakhmanov to continue his career in Vietnam

28-year-old midfielder of the national football team of Kyrgyzstan Odiljon Abdurakhmanov will continue his career in Binh Duong FC from the V League of Vietnam. The official account of the Kyrgyz Professional Football League reported on Instagram.

This season, Odiljon Abdurakhmanov took part in 19 matches as a player of Neftchi. He played 38 matches and scored two goals for the national team of Kyrgyzstan.

Binh Duong FC is a four-time champion of Vietnam.