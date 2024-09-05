13:35
Earthquake registered in the south of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 occurred in the south of Kyrgyzstan on September 4. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to specialists, tremors were recorded in the Alai Valley at 4.43 p.m. local time. The epicenter of the earthquake was 15 kilometers from Kashka-Suu village and 110 kilometers south of Osh. Local residents could feel tremors with a magnitude of 3. The earthquake focus was at a depth of 19 kilometers.

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there are no damages or casualties.
