Main office of Kulikovsky confectionery house in Bishkek searched

The main office of Kulikovsky confectionery house in Bishkek was searched by employees of the State Committee for National Security. Employees of the company told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that they seized computers from the office of the subsidiary company and documents, and the employees were sent home in the evening. It is not yet known what the investigation is related to, but some mass media write that the sanctions are related to alleged tax violations.

Confectionery stores in the capital are operating as usual.
