100 industrial and social facilities to be opened by Independence Day

At least 100 industrial and social facilities will be opened in Kyrgyzstan by Independence Day. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

As part of celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, more than 100 social facilities and more than 100 industrial enterprises will be opened throughout the republic in 2024.

On August 31, the country’s Independence Day, opening of more than 50 social facilities is expected, including schools, kindergartens, medical institutions, residential buildings, sports facilities, and cultural institutions.

It was reported earlier that about 40 industrial enterprises will be opened on August 31, including small hydropower plants, factories for the production of building materials, trade and logistics centers, textile factories, and others.
