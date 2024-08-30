Public transport to run until 2 a.m. on Independence Day in Bishkek

Municipal buses will run in Bishkek until two o’clock in the morning on August 31. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

In honor of Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, events will be held on the central Ala-Too square.

«Due to the fact that the celebrations will last until two o’clock in the morning, public transport will be organized for the convenience of citizens and guests of the capital,» the municipality noted.

The Bishkek City Hall recommends using public transport instead of private cars to avoid traffic jams in areas, where festive events will be held.