A new municipal market is being constructed in two shifts. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

Builders are installing the market’s frame, connecting utility systems, and erecting the facade of the entrance. Work is also underway to open new additional roads to the market from four sides.

Workers are also widening and paving the road from the municipal market under construction to Shamshat Street, which is connected to Kurmanjan Datka Street.

In addition, it is planned to widen the road near Barsbek Kagan roundabout.